'It was all shocking and surreal': Grand Rapids woman wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery instant game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman says it was shocking to discover she won $300,000 playing Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 5 instant game.

The Michigan Lottery says the 25-year-old revealed six red words on her ticket to win $300,000.

“My dad always played Cashword tickets, and I like that they take a while to play,” said the 25-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “When I scratched the ticket, I counted the words over and over to make sure I was reading it correctly. I called my mom to have her look at the ticket and confirm what I was seeing. It was all shocking and surreal.”

The lucky player bought her ticket at the Short Stop located on South Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

With her winnings, the 25-year-old says she plans to buy a house.

“It’s a relief to have won and means I am financially good,” said the player.

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $27.8 million playing Cashword Times 5 since it launched in April 2022.

