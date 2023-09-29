'It might be too little, too late': Plainfield Ave. set to open next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major road project is wrapping up soon on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids. The half-mile stretch is set to open next week, which is welcome news for many businesses impacted by the closures.

"It might be too little too late," Purple East President Drew Phillippy said.

Purple East is on Plainfield Avenue between Knapp and 3 Mile in the Creston Neighborhood. Phillippy says he has been staring at construction cones for months. At first, it was one side— then the other.

"When the pandemic hit, we just had to consolidate into one store to get our budget back under control. So, we chose Plainfield because, you know, rent and location and the nice parking lot all seemed like this was going to be our best chance," Phillippy added.

The once-busy street outside his shop all but vanished when construction appeared. Phillippy says, on average, he's down $10,000 a month— enough to put Purple East further into the red.

"So, the construction started back in the beginning of May and it pretty much just killed our busy season," Phillippy added.

"We recognize any construction is inconvenient. As far as access, we did construct the project in two phases to maintain one direction of travel at all times. And, also worked closely with the businesses to develop unique signage, directional wayfinding signage to get folks to those places of business in and around the construction zones," Grand Rapids City Engineer Tim Burkman said.

This project cost five million dollars to complete.

"It was a needed infrastructure improvement. The water main segments were over 100 years old."

Burkman says on top of the water infrastructure was much-needed road work, curb bump-outs and pedestrian islands.

"An opportunity to slow traffic, to narrow the crosswalk through the area and also provide a place of refuge in between," Burkman added.

"This neighborhood has a bright future for all of us. But right now, a bunch of us in the neighborhood are just struggling to survive," Phillippy said.

He hopes there's a lifeline somewhere out there for Purple East.

"We are looking for new investors or a new buyer that would be interested in capitalizing on the 50th anniversary and the potential future of the brand, you know, post-construction," Phillippy told FOX17.

He says he doesn't know how long he has until he has to liquidate his assets but hopes the business can make it to its 50th anniversary next year.

