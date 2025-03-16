IRISH OFF IONIA: Green brews and good times relocate to Calder Plaza for annual festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was off Ionia, but the party was still on.

On Saturday, the state's largest St. Patrick's Day street party relocated from Ionia Avenue to Calder Plaza, celebrating all things Irish with a green beer in hand.

From 11:00am to 9:00pm, the festival offered live music, food and drinks to the thousands that attended.

Leprecons, an Irish pub band from Grand Rapids; Wakefire, a six-part Celtic rock band from Michigan; the Motor City Irish Dancers and several other acts put on performances throughout the day.

"The weather's great. It's packed. The drinks are flowing," said Nick Simonds. "Got some nice music going. It's great."

"Vibes are up," said Jacob Brownell. "Yeah, vibes are up here."

