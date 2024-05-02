Inside look at Studio Park Tower as apartments hit the market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 got a tour Wednesday of the new Studio Park Tower that just recently started allowing potential future residents to inquire about apartments.

"It's just a breathtaking view. You can see 13 miles in every direction," Studio C President and CEO J.D. Loeks said.

These new housing units soon will be the newest residential listings Grand Rapids has to offer.

"We are about four months away from officially inviting people to come and live in Studio Park Tower," Loeks said.

The 22-story building will come with 165 apartments and 25 luxury condos in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

"This was always anticipated as part of the Studio Park project, which has been in development for the last 15 years," he explained.

The apartments range from studios to two bedrooms. They will cost anywhere from $1,200 to $3,000 a month, according to Studio Park Tower's website.

As for the luxury condos, they will cost $600,000 or more.

"There's a lot of work being done. Throughout the course of the day, there are hundreds of people on site that are engaging in activities, from installing mechanical equipments to painting to putting in our counters and our fixtures," Loeks added.

According to Housing Next, Grand Rapids needs more than 14,000 homes by 2027. Loeks explains the amount of development coming downtown could spur more housing projects.

"When those amenities come, then more people want to live there. And it just creates this flywheel that creates interest," he added.

Future Studio Park residents will have a view of the new Acrisure Amphitheater.

"So, there's a lot of positive energy that's happening in the community. There's a lot of people that are excited," he added.

He's also excited to provide amenities inside the tower, such as a sun deck, golf simulator and lap pool.

"To encourage residents to come and hang out with each other, or friends, and to be able to build community," Loeks said.

