Indian Trails Golf Course proposes new high-tech driving range

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids proposes major improvements to the Indian Trails Golf Course that could drive the course into the future.

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department wants to build a $12-18 million high-tech enclosed entertainment driving range similar to a TopGolf facility at the course. According to Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt, a study shows such a facility would bring more people to the course.

"We've seen tremendous growth since we invested in our driving range about 10 years ago. We've seen nothing but an upward trend in both revenue and play. So that, to us, is another positive indicator for something that would be very successful here," Marquardt said.

The new driving range is projected to add $2 million in net profit to the course annually. Marquardt said the extra revenue would help pay for other improvements needed at the course, like expanding the parking lot and upgrading the clubhouse.

"We see that as a potential way not only to pay back the money that we may need to borrow to build something new like this but we see that as a way in which to continue growing the game of golf," Marquardt added.

Regular Indian Trails golfer Bob Carroll, who has been coming to the course for 50 years, said he's happy to see the improvements. "It's good to see all the improvements going on. So yeah, I'm happy with that," Carroll said.

The golf course says a high-tech indoor driving range would extend the season, giving players more chances to hit the ball, even in Michigan's cold, rainy or snowy weather.

For the rest of this year, the city will look into the design of the indoor range. If the work is favorable, they hope for a 2028 opening in time for the 100th anniversary of Indian Trails Golf Course.

