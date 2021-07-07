Inaugural Boston Square Fair to be held in Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three organizations in Grand Rapids’ southeast side will collaborate in hosting the inaugural Boston Square Fair this weekend, according to Amplify GR.

The free public event will occur Saturday, July 10 between noon and 6 p.m. regardless of weather in the Boston Square Parklet, the nonprofit tells us.

“The Boston Square Fair is an opportunity to bring our community together,” says Boston Square Neighborhood Association Founder Victor Williams. “Boston Square is a jewel and we have greatness that needs to be shared with those inside and outside of the neighborhood.”

We’re told the event commemorates the neighborhoods residing in and around Boston Square and will include games for kids, live entertainment and food from local vendors.

