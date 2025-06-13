IN CASE OF EMERGENCY: FOX 17 attends crisis media training with school communicators

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The reporting of fair, accurate and timely news doesn't simply happen, it's the result of relationships with people and professionals.

On Thursday, FOX 17 and other members of the media spent time with school communicators and public information officers, participating in a crisis media training session at GRPS University.

"If a crisis occurs, the media is going to show up," said John Witkowski, the safety and security coordinator for the Kent Intermediate School District.

"We know the media is going to get [the news] from some source," he said. "We want that source to be us."

FOX 17

After a brief presentation and a panel discussion on how school districts can best communicate with the local media and law enforcement in times of crisis, those in attendance participated in a pair of simulations.

How would a school district react, for example, in the case of a tornado that tore the roof off of a school gym and resulted in several students hurt or missing? How would the district craft its internal communication? How would it differ from its external communication? How would it handle its interactions with the media?

Furthermore, what questions would the media ask to have answered? What stories would reporters try to tell?

"You need to know how to work together," said Katie McClintic, the communications and marketing director for Kent ISD. "You need to know who you're working with and how the other people operate."

When emergencies arise, as they tend to do, it's training sessions like this that help schools, police and the media alike better communicate with the public.

"We all have the same goal in mind in the end, which is clear and effective communication for our communities and our families," McClintic said.

