IDEAS WELCOME: 11th annual Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit to be held May 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is scheduled to hold its 11th annual Neighborhood Summit, and residents are invited to share their ideas on racial equity and inclusivity.

The summit will be held at Grand Valley State University’s downtown campus Saturday, May 17 from 8 a.m.–4 p.m., officials say.

Participants will have an opportunity to attend workshops that will lead to discussions on inclusivity strategies, which the city says is part of this year’s theme: “Bridging Differences, Building Unity.” Other features include a keynote presentation, hands-on activities, community resource tables and more.

We’re told the family-friendly event will have free childcare options for kids 5 and under, along with activities for children between 6 and 12.

“Summit brings together Grand Rapidians from all backgrounds to learn, connect and take action toward building unity in our city,” says Office of Equity & Engagement Managing Director Brandon Davis. “We prioritize partnerships with local and BIPOC-owned businesses and organizations to ensure that equity is at the heart of everything we do. If you are passionate about improving our neighborhoods, networking with inspiring individuals, I encourage you to register today. Don’t miss out on this impactful opportunity!”

Space is limited, so register online ahead of time if you’re interested in participating.

