Arctic weather puts Grand Rapids events on ice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids events have been canceled because of the arctic weather blowing across the state.
The city made the announcement Thursday morning, shutting down over dozens of events
- Today’s Rosa Parks Essay Contest Winners’ Celebration is postponed (date TBA).
- 50+ Programming at Garfield Park Gym and all fitness and youth classes are canceled. Refunds will be issued at the end of the session.
- Today’s planned opening of skating at Rosa Parks Circle is postponed. The rink will open tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. for the season. Skaters with reservations for today and want to rebook for another date will need to do so on the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink website [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].
