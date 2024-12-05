Arctic weather puts Grand Rapids events on ice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids events have been canceled because of the arctic weather blowing across the state.

The city made the announcement Thursday morning, shutting down over dozens of events



Today’s Rosa Parks Essay Contest Winners’ Celebration is postponed (date TBA).

50+ Programming at Garfield Park Gym and all fitness and youth classes are canceled. Refunds will be issued at the end of the session.

Today’s planned opening of skating at Rosa Parks Circle is postponed. The rink will open tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. for the season. Skaters with reservations for today and want to rebook for another date will need to do so on the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink website [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube