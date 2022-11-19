'Icy Flag Football Fundraiser' raises money for Mel Trotter Ministries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is taking to the field for a good cause; he hopes a little fun with flag football will help raise money for a local organization.

30-year-old Taylor Foster is the founder of WolfTalk.

“It’s about walking a righteous path and actually applying the actions behind, you know, what needs to be done to live a successful life,” Foster said.

Part of that mission is giving back and helping to uplift the community, something Foster is trying to do through a flag football fundraiser that aims to help those who are less fortunate during the holiday season.

Foster says, the idea of flag football came from his passion of playing football with his friends.

“I did football during my college years and I decided just to carry that same good energy over to do something fun that could help give back to those in need,” Foster added.

The event will take place on the turf at MSA Woodland on 28th Street in Grand Rapids. Participants must pay a small fee to play, with all the proceeds going to Mel Trotter Ministries, which is a local organization focused on helping those experiencing hunger and homelessness.

“I always admire their values and organization,” Foster said. “I've been helping Mel Trotter with their giveaway during Thanksgiving with my grandma for the last seven years, so I just like what they stand for.”

Foster hopes to raise $3,000 to give to the organization, but so far, he’s only been able to raise around $400. He says he's willing to give money out of pocket to make up for what they aren’t able to raise in order to help those who need it most.

“So, hopefully people just know this is just a genuine cause just in a fun manner to give back,” said Foster.

This is the second annual Icy Flag Football fundraising event. It's happening Wednesday, November 23 at MSA Woodland from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

If you’d like to donate you can do so here.

