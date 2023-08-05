‘I want me a little sports car’: Mega Millions ticket buyers hope to get lucky

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.35 billion.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players had bought more than 4.1 million tickets for Friday’s drawing— with more than 2.6 million sold Friday alone.

On average, Michiganders bought 161,000 tickets per hour— 2,700 tickets per minute.

FOX 17 stopped by the “luckiest store” in West Michigan where customers showed up in droves Friday evening, hoping to become the next billionaire.

“We see a lot of people we haven’t seen before because they know we’re the luckiest store,” Party World Manager Dave Castor said. “They come out to try their luck here at the luckiest store.”

Party World on Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park is known for selling winning lottery tickets and scratch offs— It sold two separate million-dollar raffle tickets, along with a $300,000 ticket back in 2009.

If Friday’s drawing has a winner, it will be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won.

The cash option, after taxes, comes out to around $625 million.

“Maybe another car…I’m past 60, so I want me a little sports car where you can let the [top] down,” Cathy Ruff, who bought a ticket at Party World Friday, said.

The current record is $1.537 billion, which a player in South Carolina won back in 2018.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April, when someone bought a ticket in New York to win a $20 million jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 by an Oakland County lottery club.

That jackpot was worth $1.05 billion— the largest ever won in Michigan and the eighth in U.S. lottery history.

The Michigan Lottery say the growing jackpot will provide a major boost to the state School Aid Fund and local businesses.

For every dollar spent on the lottery, about 63 cents goes toward prizes, 25 cents to the School Aid Fund, nine cents to retailer and vendor commissions and three cents is used for lottery operations.

Plus, if a Michigan retailer sells the winning jackpot ticket, it will receive a $50,000 bonus commission.

