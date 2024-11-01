'I like to see them do good': Outreach aiming to help kids with trunk or treat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Halloween night, which means lots of families spent some of the evening trick-or-treating or, in this case, trunk-or-treating.

FOX 17

The Save a Life a Day Outreach hosted a trunk or treat event, as they aim to provide A Path Forward toward a safe haven for kids and young adults in the area. Their goal: to provide kids with an opportunity to dress up and celebrate Halloween when they otherwise may not be able to.

This trunk or treat, according to Jasmine Cummings, co-founder of the Save a Life a Day Outreach, is designed to meet kids where they're at. “Those dire years where you're trying to figure it all out, we want to give those tools or get them in the development places they need to be able to succeed," Cummings said.

FOX 17

Donshay Lewis, involved in the Save a Life a Day Outreach, used to be one of the kids that he now hopes to help. “We are here basically giving candy out to the kids, trying to stop gun violence,” Lewis said.

Lewis is a dad to his four young boys, and he has big dreams for all of them. “I want my boys to go to school, graduate, go to college and do something with their lives,” Lewis said.

Lewis wants to see other young people in the community succeed, too. “As me being a father, I like to see kids out in the community," Lewis said. "I like to see them do good.”

The first step to seeing them do good is, on Halloween night, letting these kids be kids, which means passing out as much candy as possible!

FOX 17

The holiday festivities don't stop with Halloween. On Dec. 20, the Save a Life a Day Outreach is throwing its 10th annual Christmas event at Gerald R. Ford Middle School.

The Save a Life a Day Outreach

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube