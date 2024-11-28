‘I don’t know what to say!’: Operation Handshake welcomes veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Veterans received a warm welcome at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) Wednesday as they returned home this holiday season.

Volunteers and veterans groups gather at the airport for Operation Handshake every year to greet and thank veterans and active service members as they disembark in Grand Rapids.

Navy veteran Matthew Ayres from Gun Lake was one of the veterans who received a hero’s welcome. This will be his first Thanksgiving in Michigan in seven years, and he couldn’t be more thankful for the honor he received Wednesday morning.

“I don’t know what to say! I wish I could stay and help them,” says Ayres. “To other people, veterans don't get enough for what we've done for this country, serving and sacrifice, some more than others.”

Anyone wishing to be involved in future operations may be interested to know Operation Handshake is also held in Detroit and Flint.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube