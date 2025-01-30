'I didn't sleep well last night': Traveler at GRR reacts to plane crash near DC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday night’s crash at Reagan National Airport put flyers nationwide on edge, and travelers in the Mitten State are no exception.

Flights went on as scheduled at Gerald R. Ford International Airport the following morning, save for one American Airlines flight to Washington National Airport — that and one incoming flight were canceled.

We spoke with a man who was about to board a flight to Los Angeles. He said the crash was heavy on his mind.

"I'm terrified. Law of averages says this can happen. A lot is going on in the world right now. I didn't sleep well last night, wheels turning in your head," said Derek Afton. "I hope I get to where I’m going safely. I hope everyone does today. As far as I’ve been traveling, everything's been safe but part of my brain is always turning."

Reagan Airport reopened at 11 a.m. Thursday. No other flights were canceled at time of publication.

