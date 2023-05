GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters responded to two crashes on I-196 in Grand Rapids Thursday.

One crash happened along eastbound I-196 at I-96, and a separate rollover crash took place at Fuller Avenue, according to Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366.

We’re told the freeway is blocked as a result of both crashes, but the Michigan Department of Transporation (MDOT) says the area at Fuller Avenue is open.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

