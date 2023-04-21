Hundreds walk the Blue Bridge for Autism Acceptance Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crystal Lettinga says she's learned more from her twin sister than from her college classes.

"You would never know she has autism," says Crystal, of her twin, Coral Lettinga. "You're like, she looks just you and I. We're the exact same person because we are twins, but we are different. She's nonverbal. So making public situations a little more difficult, not knowing what she needs."

For the past seven years, Crystal has walked with Hope Network's annual Bridge Walk for Autism, alongside the nearly 1,000 people who usually take part in the event, crossing the Blue Bridge near downtown Grand Rapids in commemoration of Autism Acceptance Month.

"Events like these bridge walks make us all feel like the same person," says Crystal.

According to the CDC, about one in 44 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

On Thursday, Hope Network, which is a statewide healthcare provider that advocates for autism treatment, partnered with the Grand Rapids Public Museum to coordinate a second event, geared toward inclusivity.

After people crossed the Blue Bridge, they could stop by the Grand Rapids Public Museum, which offered a sensory-friendly experience to families. For the evening, the museum dimmed the lights, lowered the sounds and adjusted its exhibits to create a low-sensory environment.

Plus, admission was free.

Walkers crossing the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids, commemorating Autism Acceptance Month.

"It's a really special thing to be able to bring this community together and wrap our arms around these families and these kids and create something special and memorable," said Eric Wallenburg, the Executive Director of the Hope Network Foundation.

He says efforts like the sensory-friendly exhibits at GRPM are an example of moving beyond awareness into acceptance.

Hope Network helps an estimated 34,000 people across the state per year and headed the first Bridge Walk back in 2015. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the walk was postponed until last year. But since then, the walk has grown, which Lettinga finds heartening.

Hope Network partnered with the Grand Rapids Public Museum to host the annual Bridge Walk for Autism

"Just getting people involved in spreading awareness is a huge deal for me," Lettinga added. "I know how important it is. I believe spreading awareness is a huge thing, just because then more people know about it. And it makes more people feel friendly with these individuals."

Lettinga, for one, said her sister has taught her more about life than "everything that I've done."

"Just because she's taught me to be caring and humble and just love everyone for how they are as an individual, rather than judging anyone differently. We're all the same person at the end of the day, and some of us might speak, some of us might not speak quite as well. But realistically, we're all human and we should all just be happy."

