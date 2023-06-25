Hundreds ‘Take Steps’ toward curing Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis

WALKER, Mich. — The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation hosted its West Michigan Take Steps event Saturday to raise money and awareness.

FOX 17 was a proud sponsor of this event at Millennium Park’s Grant Pavilion, which our very own meteorologist Candace Monacelli emceed.

Coping with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), can be challenging and isolating.

The Take Steps walk experience is an effort to honor the journeys of those living with IBD.

Saturday’s event started at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 11:15 a.m.

Then, participants embarked on a 1.66-mile walk— “taking steps” toward finding a cure for these debilitating digestive diseases.

More than 200 participants made up 43 different teams. Together, they were able to raise $58,636 for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Every step taken and every dollar raised creates awareness, funds research and shows everyone dealing with IBD that they are not alone.

