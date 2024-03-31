Hundreds attend Westside Easter Egg Hunt in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several hundred people flocked to Grand Rapids Saturday for the Westside Easter Egg Hunt.

Fans of Valley Field hosted the event, which took place at Lincoln Park this year due to the ongoing construction happening at Sullivan Field.

“I think it’s important because it’s accessible for everybody, you know. We want to be able to let kids of all types, and from the area, come out and, you know, get some things – to the sponsors, get some free stuff, you know. And it’s just fun, you know. Who doesn’t like to go hunt for eggs and then get a reward at the end?” Fans of Valley Field co-founder and Vice President Paul Soltysiak said.

FOX 17

Goodies found during the egg hunt included lots of candy, chips, toys and even, for some lucky kiddos, a special, golden egg.

“So, my goal was to get a golden egg, and my mom said, ‘look, Kins, there’s a golden egg by that blue pool,’ and she zoomed into [it] with her phone, and I saw the golden egg, and I got the golden egg,” third-grader Kinsley told FOX 17.

FOX 17

Soltysiak says the kids who found golden eggs got to pick from nine gift baskets filled with toys and other prizes.

