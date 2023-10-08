Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Humane Society of West Michigan hosts 11th annual Bark in the Dark

Bark in the Dark_1.png
FOX 17
Bark in the Dark_1.png
Bark in the Dark.png
Posted at 8:43 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 20:43:39-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is proud to team up with the Humane Society of West Michigan for the eleventh annual Bark in the Dark event.

Bark in the Dark ran from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

The event included live music, food trucks, beer tents and plenty of activities— along with our very own Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig as emcee.

Bark in the Dark

The Humane Society of West Michigan encouraged attendees to bring along their furry friends to this dog-friendly event, which even included a dog costume contest.

Bark in the Dark_2.png

All proceeds from the event benefit animals in need at the Humane Society of West Michigan— a 100% donor-funded nonprofit.

Click here to donate.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book