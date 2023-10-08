Humane Society of West Michigan hosts 11th annual Bark in the Dark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is proud to team up with the Humane Society of West Michigan for the eleventh annual Bark in the Dark event.

Bark in the Dark ran from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

The event included live music, food trucks, beer tents and plenty of activities— along with our very own Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig as emcee.

The Humane Society of West Michigan encouraged attendees to bring along their furry friends to this dog-friendly event, which even included a dog costume contest.

All proceeds from the event benefit animals in need at the Humane Society of West Michigan— a 100% donor-funded nonprofit.

