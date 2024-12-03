How would $565M in taxes help pay for the 'Three Towers' development in Grand Rapids?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A "skyline-defining" development planned for downtown Grand Rapids depends on the approval of a $565 million tax-incentive plan that would fund the majority of the $797 million project.

Proposed by Fulmar Property Holdings, a company connected to the DeVos and Van Andel families, the development would turn the former Charley's Crab site and an adjacent parking lot into three high-rises: a hotel and condos, a residential building and an office building.

In order for these to be built, though, developers say they need approval for a Transformational Brownfield Plan, a state tool designed to subsidize mixed-use developments of $100 million or more through tax incentives. If approved, a portion of the state and local taxes generated by the "Three Towers" development would be paid to its developer, Fulmar Property Holdings, over set periods of time.

These taxes include state and local property taxes ($115 million and $129 million, respectively) and other state taxes (sales and use-tax exemptions, construction taxes, income taxes, sales taxes and withholding taxes; $319 million). While property-related taxes will be paid out over a 30-year period, income, sales and withholding taxes will be paid out over 20 years and others for two years.

"This is not a philanthropic venture; it's a for-profit development," said Joe Agostinelli, founder of Michigan Growth Advisors, an economic tax-incentive consulting firm working on the project. "The size of this incentive is large because the vision for this project is very large."

On Tuesday morning, the Grand Rapids Committee of the Whole approved the Three Towers for the incentive plan, sending it to the city commission. If the board follows suit, the plan will then return to the Grand Rapids Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and then to the state.

Still, one commissioner voted no on the measure on Tuesday.

"I am not against this project," said Kelsey Perdue, a commissioner for Grand Rapids' Third Ward. "But I am unable to ignore the concerns of the people in this community that I swore to do by best to serve."

As part of the Transformational Brownfield Plan, Fulmar Property Holdings has proposed an $8.5 million contribution to the Grand Rapids Affordable Housing Fund. Critics, including Perdue and Together West Michigan, a nonprofit, say the amount is far too small.

"I don't accept that the residents of the city don't deserve a great deal," Perdue said during the Committee of the Whole meeting.

Those behind the proposed build, though, say the $8.5 million contribution, paid out incrementally over several years, "is the largest it could be."

Show me the money: Funding the 'Three Towers'

"In order for the project's economics to work, the project must be able to capture 100% of the residential income tax generated by the development," Agostinelli said. "If it only captures 50%, then the project is underwater and can't pay its bills and won't be there."

The $8.5 million amount, he says, is a percentage of the state income tax that Fulmar Property Holdings will be paid over a 20-year period by those who live at the towers: 6.25%. As for the $797 million total price tag, Agostinelli says the scale and location of the development — on land where the Grand River used to run — have led to a higher construction cost.

"No real estate investor is going to intentionally take on a project where there's no chance of a return on their investment," he said.

