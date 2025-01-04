How to dispose of Christmas trees in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids wishes to remind community members of the options they have to dispose their Christmas trees as the holiday season draws to a close.

City officials say trees may be dropped off for free at the following locations through January (please remove decorations, stands and bags first):



Riverside Park (3151 Monroe Ave. NE; north entrance)

Jaycee McKay Family Park (2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE)

Lincoln Park (231 Marion Ave. NW; west lot)

Huff Park (2286 Ball Ave. NE)

Curbside pickup is also an option but participants will need to follow a few rules.

First, attach a purple bulk yard waste tag to the tree. These may be purchased from the city for $3.75.

Trees should be taken to the curb before 7 a.m. on refuse day. Again, please remove all decorations and bags before pickup.

Make sure trees are visible and cleared of snow.

The city adds trees will not be collected after January or during heavy snowfall.

