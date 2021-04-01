Hope Network now offers substance abuse treatment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network is adding a medical detox program to its range of services offered by its Center for Recovery.

This new service begins as Michigan sees increases in substance use and requests for treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said Thursday.

Hope Network says several trends and figures indicated a need for the program:

In 2019, 7.7% of U.S. adults reported a substance use disorder in the past year

In 2020, 13% of U.S. adults reported either starting or increasing substance use since COVID-19 started

Specific to West Michigan, the number of fatal overdoses in Spring 2020 doubled from the same period in 2019

In 2020, local large health care systems reported a 20% increase in daily inquiries regarding substance abuse treatment

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimates there are 412,000 Michigan residents in need of substance abuse treatment who aren’t receiving it from a specialty facility.

The new program begins Thursday and is designed for people who need to manage physical withdrawal symptoms “in the most comfortable way possible.”

Hope Network

Hope Network

“The current shortage of medical detox facilities means patients are often put on a waiting list, which delays treatment, prolongs suffering and leaves people at risk for overdose or suicide,” said Phil Weaver, Hope Network president and CEO. “This new option aligns with the services already offered by our Center for Recovery to help people get the treatment they need.”

It’ll allow patients to receive medical and social support while medical professionals watch for potentially dangerous symptoms that can arise when stopping substance abuse.

This level of care is often used when people are stopping the use of opioids, alcohol or sedatives.

Hope Network is offering the new program at a residential location in northeast Grand Rapids.