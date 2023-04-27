Hope Network and Celebration Cinema holding 5K event on May 7 to support mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network and Celebration Cinema have announced that they are teaming up for an event to support mental health. The Heroes For Hope 5K will be held at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday, May 7 at 8:30 a.m.

At the 5K, visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume. Those who participate will receive a medal and a shirt.

A Kids Run for children under the age of 12 will also be held at the same time. The Kids Run is free to enter. Those who participate in the event will receive a superhero cape (while supplies last). The Kids Run will cover various distances, ranging from a quarter mile to one mile.

A free community walk will also be held at the same time. The community walk is free to enter is approximately one mile.

After the event, a post-race celebration will be held at Studio Park. Guests will be able to enjoy music, food, drinks, and superheroes on the big screen.

The events are part of Hope Network’s One in Five Series, which raises funds and support for the one in five people who are dealing with a mental health issue.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month and what a perfect time for this new superhero community celebration,” said Hope Network Foundation Executive Director Erik Wolenberg. “This is a great way for everyone to come together and have a lot of fun to support mental health, regardless of their age or ability.”

“Our theatres are known for bringing superheroes to the big screen, and also bringing together moments of love and connection,” said Emily Loeks, Celebration Cinema Director of Community Affairs. “We believe we play a role in the mental health of our communities. We are looking forward to an unforgettable day, as every-day guardians, champions, and heroes for hope fill the streets of Grand Rapids!”

The Heroes For Hope 5K will be held on Sunday, May 7. Runners and walkers can register here. Those who use the code SAVE10 when signing up can save $10 on their registration.

