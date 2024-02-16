HOLO Footwear: West MI brand with NBA affiliation bringing sustainable shoes you actually want

HOLO Footwear decided to move its base of operations from Portland, Oregon to West Michigan almost two years ago, in search of a rich talent pool and further financial backing.

The brand makes fashion forward outdoor footwear with a focus on sustainability and true accessibility.

"It is a painful love story of hard work, but you know, if you roll up your sleeves, you can start to see the fruits of your labor," VP of Operations Joseph Malone told FOX 17 Friday.

Founded in 2019, the brand has already brought about ten patterns to market — roughly 50 variations in all.

“Our lowest price footwear is going to be at $50," Malone explained.

"Our most expensive that we have on the market anywhere right now is $100.”

Recently the brand finalized a collaborative partnership with NBA player Isaac Okoro of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Scripps Pair of shoes HOLO created for Isaac Okoro

"We are working on some variations, there's a ton of color variations. We're still tossing around some logo variations as well," Malone said.

"We're definitely going to be partnering with other people that we feel can tell our story as well.”

Holo will soon have a running shoe in Meijer stores.

This specific black variation of the N-FLY running shoes will be available there in the fall for $80.

Scripps The black N-FLY shoes coming to Meijer in the fall ($80)

“I’m a Michigander, a Grand Rapidian. I definitely want everyone to support what we have at Meijer,” Malone said.

With their focus on branching out into even more athletic areas, HOLO sees West Michigan as fertile ground for the trek forward.

“There's definitely going to be a lot coming down the pipeline.”

