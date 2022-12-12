Holiday wish list released for Grand Rapids veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) has released a wish list containing the most-needed items at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Items on the list include seasonal clothes, hygiene products, portable CD players and talking watches.

Donors are asked to bring items to the building’s main entrance.

Monetary donations can be submitted online or via check made out to MVHGR and mailed to the following address:

2950 Monroe Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI, 49505

View the full wish list here.

Those with questions are asked to connect with Volunteer Coordinator Becky Smit by calling 517-281-8963 or emailing smitr@michigan.gov.

