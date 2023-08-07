Hispanic Festival brings taste of culture to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 44th annual Hispanic Festival brought a taste of Hispanic culture to Grand Rapids this weekend. The event was hosted by The Hispanic Center.

The goal of the festival is to also educate the community about Hispanic culture through songs, dance, food, and music.

“It’s important because it helps like the community learn more about the Hispanic culture,” said festival organizer Gaby Cordoba. “And also, it allows the Hispanic community to kind of have a chance to celebrate their heritage, and enjoy all the things that they may have missed at home.”

Those who attended the festival had a chance to try many traditional dishes.

“It’s about a mixture of all of the Latin American foods,” said Cordoba. “So we have Caribbean Puerto Rican, Salvadorian, Mexican, so just a little bit of everything that people can try.”

Judy Folkersma and her friends have attended the festival for the last three years.

“We’re from Colombia. We lived there for 10 years, and it’s just nice to have a time where we can just be represented and have our food and have our music,” said Folkersma.

The 44th edition of the Hispanic Festival wrapped up on Sunday. Information on upcoming events hosted by The Hispanic Center can be found on the organization’s website.

