Hillary Scholten & John James announce legislation to fund childcare cost-sharing program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two of Michigan's representatives in Congress have teamed up on a new bill that would create a cost-sharing program to help parents with childcare expenses.

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten and Congressman John James announced they have co-sponsored legislation that would create what they call a Tri-Share Child Care pilot program. If passed, it would provide federal funding for childcare costs, along with investment from employers.

Under Scholten and James' plan, families taking part in the program would get the federal government to cover a third of childcare costs. Businesses would cover another third, leaving parents to pay just one third of what it costs to keep their children in care programs.

Workers could only enter the program if their employer takes part, and they make under 500% of the federal poverty level.

Scholten said something needed to be done to reduce the price of child care in the United States, citing numbers showing expenses for child care has tripled since 1990.

“American families are suffocating under the crushing costs of childcare,” said Rep. Scholten. “When I was a working mom with two kids in daycare, I remember what it was like to feel like I was paying for the privilege of working. We can change that, and Tri-Share offers a great opportunity to put money back in working families' pockets, help families pursue their careers, and grow our economy too.”

The Tri-Share bill would send $250 million a year for three years for the pilot program.

Scholten said a pilot program run at the state level in Michigan inspired her to pen this bill. The Michigan program helped 82% of participating families stay in the workforce; 4 out of 5 participating businesses said it would be a recruiting tool; and more than half of child care providers where families sent their children reported better financial stability.

“Making childcare more accessible and affordable is a priority for the business community. Michigan’s Tri-Share program has become a nationally recognized innovation for supporting working families, and we’re proud that the Grand Rapids Chamber played a leading role in bringing it to life,” said Andy Johnston, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at the Grand Rapids Chamber. “Congresswoman Scholten’s effort to federalize Tri-Share is a meaningful step forward. This model, born in Michigan, shows what’s possible when business, government, and community come together, and we’re thrilled to see it advancing on the national stage.”

“High-quality child care supports healthy brain development. When we invest in child care, we strengthen families today and build a more skilled, productive workforce for tomorrow. Across our state, parents, early childhood professionals, and business leaders are coming together to pursue innovative solutions to the child care crisis. We know there is no single fix—it requires a multi-tiered approach. This promising solution, championed in partnership with Congresswoman Scholten, is an innovative model that puts children first while easing the financial burden on families and helping employers invest in their workforce,” said Jennifer Headley-Nordman, President of First Steps Kent.

