High respiratory illness rates prompt visitor restrictions at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Posted at 2:10 PM, Nov 30, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health has posted visitor restrictions amid growing inpatient rates for respiratory illnesses at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Two bedside visitors are allowed per patient during the day, the healthcare system says. One visitor is allowed overnight.

We’re told the NICU visitor policy is still the same.

The policy takes immediate effect. Be advised that longer wait times are possible.

Health experts recommend staying home if you feel unwell, wash your hands regularly and receive vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu.

Corewell Health adds new RSV protections have been approved for babies and children, pregnant individuals and people over 65.

Visit Corewell Health’s website for more information about the flu.

