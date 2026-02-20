HERE FISHY, FISHY: Fish Fry Fridays are back in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Polish National Aid Society is gearing up for another year of Friday Fish Fries at the historic Jackson St. Hall location.



Jackson Hall Fish Fry Fridays

Every Friday, February 20 - March 27

4:00 AM - 8:00 PM

$15 per plate

Includes fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, french fries, mac and cheese, and a roll

Open to the public for food purchases, but you need to be a member or their guest to purchase alcoholic beverages

In the United States, the tradition of frying fish on Fridays comes from the Catholic tradition of abstaining from meat during Lent. Because fish is not considered a "noble meat" (like chicken, beef, lamb, or pork) people turned to fish as a source of protein during the 40 days of Lent.

As more European immigrants from Poland, Germany, and Lithuania moved to settle in West Michigan, the practice of deep-frying food was adopted to flavor the fish, and a tradition was born.

With Lent starting Wednesday, churches, halls, and more are getting their fryers ready to serve those who observe — and those who just love a good fish fry — across West Michigan.

