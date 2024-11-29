Watch Now
HELP WANTED: Volunteer group sending 'Cookies with a Cause' overseas to military members

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you like to bake, a West Michigan volunteer group needs your help sending holiday spirit overseas to service people currently on active military duty.

It's called "Cookies with a Cause."

2024 marks the sixth year that this cookie drive has connected soldiers to family, friends and supporters back home.

"I come from a military family, with a son and a son-in-law who are currently serving," said Shannon Top, co-founder of the nonprofit volunteer group. "I know it's hard during the holidays, and this is a way the community can come together and remind troops that we're thinking about them."

Cookies with a Cause has set a goal for this year to provide 1,500 soldiers with a dozen cookies each.

"Bill Knapp Bakery has committed to giving us 54 dozen cookies," Shannon said, excitedly. "We were able to hit 1,400 [dozen] cookies last year, so we're continuing to grow this by adding more drop locations."

Shannon is encouraging community members, churches, schools and other groups to consider baking cookies and donating them to the cause. You're asked to create a label detailing the type of cookies they are, then drop them off at the following nine locations on Saturday, Dec. 7:

* Sobie Meats, Walker (9 a.m.–2 p.m.)
* Putt Putt's Bar, Grand Rapids (11 a.m.–3 p.m.)
* Rockford Sportsman Club, Rockford (12 p.m.–3 p.m.)
* Blue Water Cabinetry, Muskegon (8 a.m.–12 p.m.)
* Holy Smokers BBQ, Holland (12 p.m.–3 p.m.)
* Bekins Appliance, Grand Haven (9 a.m.–3 p.m.)
* Madison Square Sportsman's Club, Belmont (10 a.m.–2 p.m.)
* Bekins Appliance, Coopersville (9 a.m.–3 p.m.)
* Two Guys Brewing, Wyoming (12 p.m.–4 p.m.)
* Bekins Appliance, Grand Rapids (10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

For more information, you're asked to check out the Cookies with a Cause Facebook page or email Shannon Top directly at GRCookieswithaCause@gmail.com.

