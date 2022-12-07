RSV trends downwards, even as flu spikes at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For some encouraging news in the fight against RSV, after an unprecedented surge this fall, cases are trending down.

We're not out of the woods yet, especially as the flu season ramps up and Covid-19 continues to spread. But Helen DeVos Children's Hospital says they're ready for it.

Coming off one of the their busiest weeks of flu season, staff on every floor at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital have had their hands full.

"We believe that we reached a peak last week, the most number of patients that we had had in house at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with these viruses," said Dr. Hossain Marandi, President of of HDCH.

However, RSV isn't the only virus to blame.

"Some have called this triple-demic, which is a combination of COVID, RSV, and other viruses, as well as now we're starting to see some influenza," explained Dr. Marandi.

The silver lining, though, is that RSV seems to be peaking.

According to CDC data, the hospitalization rate took a nosedive in recent weeks.

Still, it's much higher than it has been in recent years. Plus, the holidays are still ahead.

"With the holidays coming, especially during the Christmas time and more families being together, there's always an opportunity for this to go back up again," said Dr. Marandi.

As a parent, Dr. Marandi says it's important to be more vigilant this time of year with frequent handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and limiting contact with people who may be sick.

Likewise, he recommends that parents keep sick children away from others.

But no matter what the flu season has in store, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital says they're here to help.

"We are here and ready to care for any children and their families that are needed. That's what we're here for. That's what we're built for. And we're excited to be able to provide that care and dedication to the community."

Helen DeVos Children's has more than 230 hospital beds. They've also received dozens more from the state, to help as they navigate the unprecedented surge in RSV cases.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

