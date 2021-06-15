Helen DeVos Children's Hospital ranks high in US News & World Report rankings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. News & World Report recognized Spectrum Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in its 2021 Best Children’s Hospital rankings, with a total of seven of 10 specialty areas being recognized this year.

This is the 10th year the hospital has been included on the list, according to a news release Tuesday.

The 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospital rankings were published online Tuesday.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital ranked high in the cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology pediatric categories.

“We are honored that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has been ranked yet again as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation,” said Hossain Marandi, president of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. “This prestigious recognition is a result of the hard work of our incredible teams and speaks strongly to our core mission of improving health, inspiring hope and saving lives.”

U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals ranks the top 50 pediatric facilities across the country.

Based on clinical data and a survey of pediatric specialists, the ranking methodology considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with best practices.

The rankings were introduced in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available.

Read the full rankings here.

READ MORE: C.S. Mott named best children's hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News & World Report