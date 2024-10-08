Helen DeVos Children's Hospital among nation's best for 13th consecutive year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is once again recognized as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the country!

It’s the 13th consecutive year the hospital made the U.S. News & World Report’s list of best children’s hospitals.

For the 2024–25 list, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital was ranked for the following treatment areas:

Cancer: #42

Diabetes and endocrinology: #46

Neurology and neurosurgery: #47

Nephrology: #48

Pulmonology and lung surgery: #49 (tied)

“We are honored that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has once again been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation,” says Hospital President Robert Fitzgerald, M.D. “This prestigious recognition is a testament to our commitment to provide exceptional access to care, achieve outstanding outcomes, ensure safety and create amazing experiences for our families.”

We’re told 108 children’s hospitals and thousands of pediatric doctors were analyzed for various factors like clinical outcomes, quality of patient care resources and expert opinions.

Corewell Health says Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital contains 234 beds with more than 300 physicians specializing in 70 programs and specialties. It also has 50 regional clinics and collaborates with more than 30 hospitals in the state.

