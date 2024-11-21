Helen DeVos Children's Hospital adds therapy dog to support patients, families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A four-legged friend was added to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to bring emotional support to patients and families.

Indi, a 2-year-old golden retriever, is the hospital’s first facility dog. She was specially trained under PAWS With A Cause and will use her expertise to comfort children experiencing difficult times.

“For a lot of kids, it makes a world of difference. It could even be the difference of them being able to conquer or, you know, overcome any obstacle that they may face,” says Spencer Slaghuis, Indi’s handler. “She supports patients during all kinds of different imaging pokes, IV starts, blood draws, sutures. And it's amazing what kids can do when they have just a little bit of support from a from a dog.”

Spencer tells FOX 17 Indi will work full time at the pediatric hospital. She’ll be there 40 hours a week, prioritizing patients and families most in need.

