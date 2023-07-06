Hebe Fountain to be rededicated at GR veteran home this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The historic Hebe Fountain is making its anticipated return to Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids (MVHGR) this weekend.

A rededication ceremony is scheduled to be held on MVHGR’s campus Saturday, July 8 at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to witness the ribbon cutting ceremony with remarks by MVH officials, the pledge of allegiance, and a Senior Sing Along performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” organizers say.

We’re told the fountain was created in 1893 by J.L. Mott Iron Works, later recognized as a local landmark in 1990 by the Grand Rapids Historic Preservation Commission. It was put out of commission in 2019 when it malfunctioned as a result of weather and delayed upkeep. It was refurbished by Robinson Iron after community members raised $103,000 to restore it.

The Hebe Fountain is now outfitted with a new water pump, foundation, reservoir and a restored drinking fountain, according to MVH.

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids

