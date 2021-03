GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the area of Fuller Avenue and Adams Street this afternoon.

We’re told heavy smoke was found on the third floor upon investigation.

The GRFD says the fire was extinguished, but a lot of smoke remains inside the building.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information comes to light.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube