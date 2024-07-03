HEART postpones Grand Rapids show after lead singer's cancer discovery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HEART announced it is postponing the rest of their shows after its lead singer, Ann Wilson, learned she had cancer.

The band was scheduled to perform Aug. 21 at Van Andel Arena.

Wilson released the following statement on her diagnosis:

Dear friends,



I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous.



The operation was successful & I'm feeling great, but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I've decided to do it.



And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.



To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can.



Thank you all for the support.

This is merely a pause.

I've much more to sing.



Love,

Ann Wilson



Respectfully, this is the last public statement l'd like to make on the matter.

Ticket holders are advised to hang on to their tickets, which will be honored at the shows’ rescheduled dates. Check back with the band’s website for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube