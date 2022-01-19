Headliners announced for Gilda's LaughFest 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s LaughFest has announced some of the headliners participating in this year’s festival.

This year’s headliners and shows include Clean Comedy Showcase, Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimster, Charlie Berens, and Tone Bell.

Additional headliners and events are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The festival is happening March 16-20 with nearly 50 events and social media contests.

The Clean Comedy Showcase features six different comedians performing clean shows suited for all ages. Performers include LeClerc Andre, Jessi Campbell, Leighann Lord, Nancy Norton, Dwayne Perkins and Gianmarco Soresi. The Showcase will be going on March 16-18 at 9:30 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre.

Charlie Berens will perform on March 17 at 7 p.m. at Fountain Street Church. Berens is a frequent collaborator on Funny or Die and is the Emmy-winning mind behind the comedic news series Manitowoc Minute.

Fortune Feimster is returning to the festival with her 2 Sweet 2 Salty show on March 18 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. at Fountain Street Church. Feimster’s first special, Sweet & Salty, is available for streaming on Netflix. She’s appeared in roles on shows like The Mindy Project, NBC series Champions, and the movie Office Christmas Party. The 7 p.m. show is rescheduled from 2020 and original 2020 tickets will be honored only for the 7 p.m. showtime.

Maria Bamford will perform on March 19 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre. Bamford is the star of the Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite and has starred in multiple hour-long specials. She’s also known for her voiceover work in Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, Bob’s Burgers, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots, and more.

Tone Bell will be at the Listening Room on March 19-20 at 7 and 9 p.m. Bell is an actor, writer and comedian who starred as John Levy in the award-winning film The U.S. vs Billie Holliday. Tone has been co-starring alongside Kathy Bates in the Netflix original comedy Disjointed and guest-starring on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The 2022 festival marks the 12th year of Gilda’s LaughFest, which provides added awareness of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ mission of emotional health support for those on a cancer or grief journey. Proceeds from the festival help ensure Gilda’s Club services remain free to those who need them.

The festival will kick off on March 15 with the 20th Anniversary Red Door Gala to celebrate the thousands of lives impacted by Gilda’s Club in the last two decades. Justin Willman, magician, comedian and creator of Netflix’s Magic for Humans, will perform at the Red Door Gala.

To get more details and find upcoming announcements about the festival, click here.