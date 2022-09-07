Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Harmony Brewing Company closes doors of Harmony Hall

Beer tap
Jenny Kane/AP
This Dec. 25, 2018, photo shows beer taps at a bar at the Back Bowl bowling alley in Eagle, Colo. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Beer tap
Posted at 3:42 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 15:42:35-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Harmony Brewing Company calls it "an exciting, yet bittersweet" change and a "difficult" choice.

Harmony Hall, the hub of the brewing company's business, is about to close its doors after seven years of service on Bridge Street, near downtown Grand Rapids.

The brewing company is looking to expand, saying that Harmony Hall does not meet their needs for large scale production.

"Thank you to the performers, musicians, community groups, artisans, and beer enthusiasts who enlived our hall," said Harmony Brewing Company, "And thank you to our amazing, hardworking, and creative staff, as always."

Harmony Brewing Company also said that the Eastown location will remain open. The company also hinted that Harmony Brewing products will soon be available in local stores.

The hall closes officially in early October, but until that happens, Harmony Brewing Company invites the community to visit the Art Prize pieces that will be displayed in the hall from September 15- October 2.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book