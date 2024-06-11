Meijer LPGA Classic hopes to raise $2M for food programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer Executive Chair Hank Meijer and professional golfer Brittany Lang paid a visit to The Other Way Ministries Food Pantry in Grand Rapids Monday.

The tour was meant to highlight the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give program and its mission to provide food for people facing food insecurity in West Michigan and the Midwest.

The Other Way Ministries offers food, clothes and support for many Grand Rapids families.

Hank told us their goal is to raise $2 million at this year’s LPGA tournament to support The Other Way Ministries and other organizations wanting to provide food for those who need it.

“You can love golf, but we wouldn't be putting on a golf tournament for its own sake. We're doing it because there are people who need to eat; we're in the business of supplying food,” says Hank. “If we can help meet that serious need in our community, Simply Give is the way to go.”

"The fact that we can play golf and have a great event and they can grow that money at Simply Give with Meijer for The Other Way Ministries is amazing to keep helping families," says Lang.

We're told the Simply Give program raised more than $90 million for food pantries since its inception 16 years ago.

This year’s tournament begins June 13.

