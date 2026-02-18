GVSU getting $1 million from federal government to start new AI Consortium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley State University is set to receive more than $1 million from the federal government to support the start of a new AI program.

The funding comes after GVSU announced it would form the West Michigan Trustworthy AI Consortium, aiming to design artificial intelligence systems that are ethical, secure, and transparent.

U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI 03) helped secure the $1.03 million as part of more than $11 million in federal funding for projects across West Michigan.

“West Michigan should be leading the way in how artificial intelligence is developed and used, and that starts with investing in people and institutions we trust,” said Scholten.

The AI Consortium will be part of GVSU's College of Computing under the university's Blue Dot ecosystem. GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella said the program will deepen the economic impact the school has on Michigan.

“The West Michigan Trustworthy AI Consortium is just one example of the power of our Blue Dot ecosystem,” Mantella said. “By bringing expert researchers, resources and industry partners together to work with our students, Grand Valley will explore ethical ways to harness AI to enrich our lives and build a brighter future for our country.”

The consortium will follow the U.S. Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology, along with bringing in industry experts to inform students how to develop, train, and deploy AI technology, said Mantella.

