GVSU and Consumers Credit Union give students hands-on banking experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) has partnered with Consumers Credit Union to offer students hands-on experience in the banking industry while still on campus.

The collaboration allows GVSU students to work part time at a call center located in the Seidman Center, answering questions from credit union customers using TellerPlus ATMs.

Allie Hawkes, a GVSU senior participating in the program, said, "I've been here for almost the whole school year, which has been great. But over this time, I've really learned a great variety of skills and, like, hard and soft skills as well, whether that's with my communication, my professional development and truly learning about the banking world and how I can make an impact."

Mallory Brouwer, GVSU Director of Corporate Partnerships, highlighted the unique aspects of the partnership. "I think what's unique about Consumers really partnering so intentionally with the university in this way is it gives students an inside look to them as a company, and they get to meet people, become more engaged there, and they're more likely to stick around at Consumers because they can see a path for themselves," Brouwer said.

Nikki Hunt-Smith from Consumers Credit Union explained that the students are part of their main call center team located in Kalamazoo. "We're happy to be able to help out these GVSU students by building their resume and giving them easy accessibility, you know, to their workspace here on campus, all while giving them an opportunity to, you know, potentially start a career with Consumers afterward," Hunt-Smith said.

The partnership benefits students and serves credit union members. Students assist customers with their banking needs through the TellerPlus stations, which function as ATMs where customers can interact with a teller virtually.

Consumers Credit Union TellerPlus stations are available throughout West Michigan 24/7. The hours to get a virtual teller are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

