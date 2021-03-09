GVSU alum announced as director of diversity, equity, and mental health services for Kenowa Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kenowa Hills announced that Brooke Davis is their new directory of diversity, equity, and mental health services.

Davis holds a Bachelor of Arts from Aquinas College and a Master’s in social work from Grand Valley State University. For the past 5 years, Davis has served as Social Worker at Zinser Elementary as well as MTSS/PBIS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports/Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports) Coordinator for the district.

“We are extremely excited not only to announce this new position, but to share that Ms. Davis has accepted this role,” said Superintendent Gerald Hopkins. “We have witnessed her live out her passion for mental health, diversity, belonging, and inclusion at Kenowa Hills and there is no one better suited to hit the ground running in this newly created role.”

“I firmly believe that diversity, belonging, equity, and inclusion and mental health cannot be separate,” said Davis. Mental health is about feeling connected in an equitable and inclusive environment where you can thrive by being your true self.”