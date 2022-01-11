Gun Lake Casino donates $13,500 to Grand Rapids transitional housing facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino donated $13,500 to repair a failing broiler at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids.

Exodus Place is Michigan’s largest men’s transitional housing facility and has a 25-year-old broiler with three failing heat pumps.

“It was getting pretty bad, especially when temperatures started dipping down into the single digits,” said Exodus Place resident, Adam. “It was a big talking point for all of us while the cold rooms were going on.”

Gun Lake Casino reports that the replacement of the heat pumps, piping, and thermostat were necessary for heating in at Exodus Place. The $13,500 repairs ensured 135 residents are able to remain warm in the winter.

“This is obviously a big expense for an organization like us,” said Exodus Place Founder and President, Robb Munger, “it’s a two-million BTU boiler, so it’s a huge piece of equipment. This donation means so much, we can’t say thank you enough for helping us make an impact on the lives of our residents.”

“Exodus Place plays an integral role in our community by providing men who have fallen on difficult times with transitional housing and other services towards becoming successful and independent,” said Gun Lake Casino President and COO, Sal Semola. “We are grateful for the opportunity to donate to such a crucial cause to help keep their members warm during these frigid months.”

More information about Gun Lake Casino can be found on their website.