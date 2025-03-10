GR's emergency management administrator to oversee entire state of Minnesota

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' emergency management administrator is moving on to the same role with the state of Minnesota.

Allison Farole has been the city's emergency management administrator since 2019. Starting May 7, she will lead Minnesota’s Public Safety’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management division. Farole will oversee HSEM’s efforts to help build communities that can effectively prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies and disasters.

During her tenure in Grand Rapids, Farole is credited with establishing the Office of Emergency Management and its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and navigating the transfer of associated responsibilities once assigned to Kent County. She coordinated all planning, response, and EOC operations for the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections and managed EOC operations responding to emergency periods around severe weather events, the COVID-19 pandemic and civil protests downtown.

Farole also was the driving force behind forming Grand Rapids’ first Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

“Allison has put Grand Rapids on the map as a leader in emergency management," said city manager Mark Washington. "We, as a city, are much better prepared to respond to large scale emergencies because of Allison’s enthusiastic, devoted and tireless efforts. I will hate to lose her but understand that this is a wonderful career opportunity for advancement."

Farole also currently serves as the International Association of Emergency Managers Region 5 president, co-chair of the FEMA Region 5 Regional Advisory Council, a member of the Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) Public Assistance Sub-Committee, legislative liaison for the Michigan Emergency Management Association, secretary for the Michigan Region 6 Homeland Security Planning Board and vice chair of the Kent County Local Planning Team.

“Emergency management is not only a career but a passion of mine,” Farole said. “I have truly loved my time in Grand Rapids and am grateful for the opportunity to do my part in paving the way for Grand Rapids to be a more ready and resilient community. I appreciate the trust and faith placed in me by city leadership, my fellow administrators and community members over the past five years.”

Farole has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of LaVerne in LaVerne, Calif., a master’s degree in public administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a graduate certificate in homeland security and emergency preparedness. She is a graduate of the FEMA Basic Emergency Management Academy.

Farole previously served as the emergency management coordinator with the Charlottesville-University of Virginia-Albemarle County, Va. Office of Emergency Management.

Washington said the Grand Rapids Fire Department will continue to oversee emergency management coordination while the city conducts a nationwide search for Farole's replacement. Fire Chief Brad Brown will announce a new acting emergency manager prior to Farole’s departure.

