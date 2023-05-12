GRR 'FLITE' program aims to solve air travel challenges

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A program based out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) hopes to solve key challenges related to air travel.

The Ford Launchpad for Innovative Technologies and Entrepreneurship (FLITE) provides grant funding and allows start up business focused on the aviation industry to test their product at GRR over a six-month period.

“A lot of times, companies with innovative new technologies need an environment or a specific use case or an application, in order for them to validate it before they can begin seeing a lot of traction,” said Charlie Tyson, the technology activation director for Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Southwest Airlines started FLITE in 2022.

It has granted more than $400,000 to 12 businesses from all over the world, who showed off their work on Thursday.

“I’m definitely excited to see where this partnership will lead us,” said Vishnu Mano, founder of Spotter, one of the companies selected for FLITE. “Parking is a very important part of any person who's trying to catch a plane, so it's a very important part of an airport and anything that we can do to optimize that process really helps.”

Mano created Spotterduring his sophomore year of high school. It's an app that helps people find parking spots.

He is set to graduate from Grand Rapids City High Middle School next month.

Mano said FLITE helped his company collect needed data, which he hopes can be used to pitch Spotter to the city of Atlanta when goes to Georgia Tech in the fall for college.

“We've done sensors, we've done like video cameras, we've even done location data straight off your phone, and now we're basically trying to figure out, what's the best way in order to identify a spot from all three of these options, and actually building a commercial app that drivers can use,” said Mano. “A lot of that comes with permissions from governments and the parking businesses that we're working with.”

Some of the other companies include:



Applications for FLITE’s next cohort are being accepted through June 30, 2023. Click here to apply.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube