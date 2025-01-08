GRPS: Zoo School closed Wednesday due to water pressure issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) says its Zoo School is closed Wednesday due to problems involving the building’s water pressure.

We’re told John Ball Zoo’s facilities team is looking into the issue with hopes of resolving it as soon as possible.

Classes will be held Thursday and Friday at C.A. Frost Middle-High School.

GRPS tells us students should still arrive at the Zoo School as normal Thursday and Friday. Dean Transportation will take them to C.A. Frost and back.

District officials say staff will be on hand to help students get on and off the shuttle.

"We are hopeful that the repairs at John Ball Zoo will be completed soon, allowing us to return to our regular classroom space in a timely manner. We will keep families and staff informed with any new updates," GRPS says.

