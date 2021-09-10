GRPS updates mask requirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of Aug. 16, 2021, all PK through 12-grade students, staff, and visitors inside all district schools and buildings will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccinations status in Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS).
A full statement by the Superintendent of Schools Leadriane Roby can be found below.
On August 16, 2021, we announced that GRPS is requiring masks to be worn by all PK-12 grade students, staff, and visitors indoors in all district schools and buildings, regardless of vaccination status. This included a commitment to revisit this decision on or before September 20, 2021.
In accordance and alignment with the Public Health Order issued by the Kent County Health Department on Friday, August 13, the GRPS universal indoor mask requirement will now remain in effect until 60 days past the date a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized or approved by the FDA and available to persons in pre-kindergarten through grade six, or community transmission for Kent County is categorized as “Low” by the CDC for at least seven consecutive days, or until further notice from the Administrative Health Officer.
The Public Health Order, along with the COVID-19 Parent Handbook and other important information on COVID-19, are available on our website at www.grps.org/coronavirus [grps.us4.list-manage.com].
Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. Superintendent of Schools