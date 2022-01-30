GRPS updates COVID-19 protocols, requiring masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced today that they have updated their COVID-19 protocols, saying that they will be requiring masks be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

At the start of this school year, GRPS recommended masks be worn, but did not require them.

According to the new protocols, students and staff 18 or older with who have had two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, along with a booster shot, are considered fully vaccinated adults

Additionally, students between the ages of 5 and 17 are considered fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Isolation is required for student or staff that tests positive. Students and Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) staff are required to isolate for 10 days once they start showing symptoms, while K-12 staff can return to school after isolating for five days.

Quarantine is also required for unvaccinated students and staff who start to show symptoms. The isolation period for unvaccinated K-12 staffers is 10 days, and 15 days for unvaccinated Pre-K staff and students

If a student or staff member is considered a close contact to someone who tests positive, the district recommends quarantining, but it is not required. Emails will be sent to students who are considered a close contact to let them know of their status.

Those with questions can contact GRPS at (616)819-2149.

You can read the new protocols for yourself here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube