GRPS sinking fund millage approved, generating $7.8 million annually

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is celebrating after voters approved a sinking fund millage that will generate millions of dollars for infrastructure and safety upgrades over the next decade.

Voters approved 0.95 mills on their property taxes to support the district. The measure passed 9,925 to 5,860.

The millage will cost homeowners an estimated $12 a month on a home valued at around $300,000, and according to the district, will generate about $7.8 million annually.

GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said the community's support means the district can now address growing infrastructure needs without drawing from its general fund.

"Thank you to our community. We are so very grateful. I am personally grateful for the support of our community, and we love you," Roby said.

Roby said safety and security top the list of priorities the sinking fund will address, and she described the sinking fund as an evolving plan that will shift to meet the district's needs over time.

Roby said the margin of victory was larger than expected and reflected deep community investment in the district's students.

"We've had several bonds, and now our first sinking fund under my tenure, and it's been supported, and it's not just been supported by just over the edge; it's been significant, significantly over what we expected. So that's kudos and thanks to our community because they love our children, they love our scholars, and they love our district," Roby said.

The sinking fund will extend over the next 10 years.

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